Analysts Anticipate Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Ingersoll-Rand posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ingersoll-Rand.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.41.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $31.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.90. Ingersoll-Rand has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 386.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 43,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $1,300,960.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,782,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $397,211,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,990,621 shares of company stock worth $767,986,711 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 1,328.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 474.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,466,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Earnings History and Estimates for Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR)

