Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Vaughn B. Himes Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $1,435,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,855,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Seattle Genetics stock opened at $177.60 on Wednesday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.44 and a 52 week high of $187.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.47 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.46 and a 200-day moving average of $134.33.
Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.17). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Seattle Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 753.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 387.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1,188.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Seattle Genetics
Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.
Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.