Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Vaughn B. Himes Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $1,435,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,855,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Seattle Genetics stock opened at $177.60 on Wednesday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.44 and a 52 week high of $187.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.47 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.46 and a 200-day moving average of $134.33.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.17). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Seattle Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

SGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Seattle Genetics from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Seattle Genetics from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Seattle Genetics from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 753.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 387.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1,188.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

