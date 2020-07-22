Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 3,640 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,346 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 421.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBAN stock opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.53.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.65%. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBAN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.39.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $425,206.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 532,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $99,507.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 644,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,596,942.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

