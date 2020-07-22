Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Corning were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,759 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 50,138 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Corning by 279.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 138,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 101,923 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,151,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $249,251,000 after purchasing an additional 479,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,393,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.71. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $34.25.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.29%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

