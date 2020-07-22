Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,202,478,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $150,106,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 197.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,531,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,670,000 after buying an additional 1,681,932 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,258,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 2,017.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 517,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,745,000 after acquiring an additional 493,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

VNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

VNO stock opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.40. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $68.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.86 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 161.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.