Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 813 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 70.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $153.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.54. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 32.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.24.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

