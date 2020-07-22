Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 120 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,799,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,242,719,000 after buying an additional 44,208 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $864,309,000 after acquiring an additional 61,959 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 739,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $510,365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,458 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 562,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $388,606,000 after purchasing an additional 12,861 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $383,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.96, for a total transaction of $527,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,366.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.94, for a total transaction of $3,325,471.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,279 shares in the company, valued at $22,268,771.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,547 shares of company stock worth $9,694,046. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $733.20.

MTD stock opened at $870.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $579.40 and a 1 year high of $881.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $815.05 and a 200 day moving average of $755.53. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $649.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.78 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 134.62% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

