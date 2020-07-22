Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $565,000 Stock Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 573.7% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.05. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IPG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $48,949.00. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

