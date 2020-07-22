Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $59.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.06.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

NNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.63.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

