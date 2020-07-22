Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Lowers Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Textron were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Textron by 3.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after buying an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in Textron by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 6,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Textron by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 240,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 22,445 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Textron during the first quarter valued at about $265,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Shares of TXT opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $52.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average of $34.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Textron had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

Several research firms have commented on TXT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Textron from $51.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Textron from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.