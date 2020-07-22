3,799 Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Acquired by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $783,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1,658.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 67,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,954,000 after purchasing an additional 63,346 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $181.46 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.85 and a 52 week high of $196.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.17. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.01). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total value of $311,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $308,174.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. Citigroup raised Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to an “average” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.57.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

