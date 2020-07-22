Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $7.44 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,550 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $7,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 14,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $87.63 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $108.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.09 and a 200-day moving average of $84.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens cut shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, S&P Equity Research dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

