iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Position Cut by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,363 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $7,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 50,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,088,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000.

SOXX opened at $284.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.09. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $167.79 and a 12 month high of $288.87.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

