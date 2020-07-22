Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 149,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,521,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.25% of Vanguard Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,058.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,018,000 after purchasing an additional 235,650 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,896,000 after buying an additional 83,747 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VDE stock opened at $51.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.04. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $30.03 and a one year high of $84.78.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

