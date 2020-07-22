Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,131 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.59% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 293,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after buying an additional 42,048 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCN opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.35. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55.

