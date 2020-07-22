Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,092 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.49% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $7,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6,535.5% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 551,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,249,000 after buying an additional 543,101 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 554.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after acquiring an additional 276,085 shares during the period. Wealthsimple US Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 304,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,418 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 352.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 292,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,405,000 after acquiring an additional 228,082 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 93.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 132,434 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $59.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $60.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.80.

