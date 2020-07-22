Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $7.65 Million Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,044 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in AMETEK by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 887,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,895,000 after buying an additional 167,200 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,413,000 after acquiring an additional 26,925 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 7.4% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 10.8% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on AMETEK from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.47.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $81,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,952.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AME stock opened at $92.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.63. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $102.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 17.18%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

