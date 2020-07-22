Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,428 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $7,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 348,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,087,000 after buying an additional 63,815 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 45.2% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $104.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $105.08.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $47.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $277,670.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total value of $2,002,143.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,026 shares in the company, valued at $16,298,195.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,104 shares of company stock valued at $7,807,782 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Bank of America upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.30.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

