Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,931 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Republic Services by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 70,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 78,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 20,066 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 390,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 14,755.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $403,005.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at $805,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $122,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,038.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.92.

RSG stock opened at $85.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.44. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $100.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.45%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

