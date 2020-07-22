Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,712 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 2.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 162,653 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $3,208,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 95,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 18,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.33. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.98 and a twelve month high of $26.35.

