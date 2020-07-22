Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 91.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF were worth $8,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OIH. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the 1st quarter worth $95,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF stock opened at $130.93 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $297.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.16.

