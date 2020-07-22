Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of Exponent worth $7,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Exponent by 46.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Exponent by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Exponent by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 19,454 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 205,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Sidoti raised their target price on Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 5,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $419,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 4,370 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $295,237.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,120 shares in the company, valued at $210,787.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,070 shares of company stock worth $4,545,523. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exponent stock opened at $81.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $83.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 0.26.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Exponent’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 49.67%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

