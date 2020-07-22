Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 61.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,012 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGZ. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $121.41 on Wednesday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.73 and a 52 week high of $124.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.