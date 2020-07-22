Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,087 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,003.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST opened at $86.51 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.64 and a 200 day moving average of $97.74.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROST has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup upped their target price on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ross Stores from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.85.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.