Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,258 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.32% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $7,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPHD. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,708,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,264,000 after acquiring an additional 358,888 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,160,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,825,000 after purchasing an additional 356,514 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,407,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,297,000. Finally, Prudent Investors Network grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4,265.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Investors Network now owns 337,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,123,000 after buying an additional 329,607 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.70.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Western Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF
Western Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF
SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 54,991 ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF
SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 54,991 ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF
ConocoPhillips Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC
ConocoPhillips Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC
Western Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,830 Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF
Western Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,830 Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF
Vanguard Financials ETF Position Decreased by Western Wealth Management LLC
Vanguard Financials ETF Position Decreased by Western Wealth Management LLC
Western Wealth Management LLC Has $577,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Western Wealth Management LLC Has $577,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report