Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,258 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.32% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $7,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPHD. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,708,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,264,000 after acquiring an additional 358,888 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,160,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,825,000 after purchasing an additional 356,514 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,407,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,297,000. Finally, Prudent Investors Network grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4,265.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Investors Network now owns 337,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,123,000 after buying an additional 329,607 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.70.

