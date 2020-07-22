Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,939 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.40% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 291,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after acquiring an additional 43,502 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 381,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 31,667 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 44.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 18,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $23.76.

