Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,036 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 97,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 21,602 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 152,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 52,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 213.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 607,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,549,000 after acquiring an additional 413,851 shares during the period.

BSJM opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $24.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.90.

