Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $8.15 Million Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,782 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $8,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,310,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,779,000 after buying an additional 9,205,249 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,992,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,716,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,904,000 after acquiring an additional 112,813 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6,454.9% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,815,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,270 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,663,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,414,000 after purchasing an additional 44,977 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.13. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

