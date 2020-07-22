Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 13,594 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of CubeSmart worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CUBE. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 357.3% during the 1st quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,797,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 579.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,357,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,155,000 after buying an additional 2,010,344 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth $63,243,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,626,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,890,000 after buying an additional 1,925,384 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,329,000 after buying an additional 1,054,599 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.28. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $36.32.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $164.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.56 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 78.11%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CUBE. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

