Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,308 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of 2U worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter worth about $2,783,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in 2U by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 2U by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 199,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in 2U by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in 2U by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period.

TWOU stock opened at $44.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.64. 2U Inc has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.32 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. 2U’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 2U Inc will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 2U news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 702,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,783,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,084,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 157,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,192,506.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 2U from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.23.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

