Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 26,212 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,212 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.58% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFO. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CFO opened at $53.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.85. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $54.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

