Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 80,804 SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 80,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $49.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.83.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.