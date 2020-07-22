Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 334.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 318,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,047,000 after purchasing an additional 245,467 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1,019.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 199,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after buying an additional 181,447 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $1,408,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $563,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,990.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMP opened at $42.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.67. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.20% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The firm had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

MMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.68.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

