Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.07 Million Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,608 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Ryder System worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Ryder System by 257.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Ryder System by 249.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Ryder System by 936.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ryder System from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Ryder System from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Shares of R stock opened at $42.73 on Wednesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.94.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.53). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 1,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $49,172.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Eck bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $259,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at $824,978.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,755 shares of company stock valued at $259,223 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

