Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Carlisle Companies worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 29.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,771,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,272,000 after buying an additional 623,441 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,744,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $343,845,000 after purchasing an additional 229,922 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,669,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $334,436,000 after purchasing an additional 18,652 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 89.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 963,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $120,702,000 after purchasing an additional 454,606 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 10.1% in the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 805,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,946,000 after purchasing an additional 73,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $122.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.96. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $169.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSL. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.38.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

