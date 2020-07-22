Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,091,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,113 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.28% of Frontdoor worth $37,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 61.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 150.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the first quarter worth about $80,000. 99.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Frontdoor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Frontdoor from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Frontdoor stock opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.42. Frontdoor Inc has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $53.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.00.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.31 million. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 76.35% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

