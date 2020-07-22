Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,175,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,788 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Yelp were worth $39,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YELP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,064 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,815 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $31,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp stock opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 74.60 and a beta of 1.48. Yelp Inc has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The local business review company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.38 million. Yelp had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Yelp from $31.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 1,819 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $42,018.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,063,105.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 3,772 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $78,495.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,187.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,126 shares of company stock valued at $215,751 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.