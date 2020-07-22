State Street Corp Increases Stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,451,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,439 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.55% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A worth $39,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 24.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 403,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 80,592 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 43.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 16,699 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 33.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 189,076 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the first quarter worth $550,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QRTEA stock opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.33. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $14.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group downgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail Inc Series A currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

