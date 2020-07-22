Zacks: Analysts Expect ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to Announce $1.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $1.05. ePlus reported earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $5.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $366.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.15 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 4.35%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ePlus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of ePlus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,799,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ePlus by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ePlus by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,626,000 after acquiring an additional 28,640 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ePlus by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,771,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ePlus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLUS opened at $76.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.55. ePlus has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $99.63.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

