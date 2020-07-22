Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) to announce $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Perspecta’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.51. Perspecta posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Perspecta.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRSP shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other Perspecta news, Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,585 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,732.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John M. Curtis bought 18,354 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $403,237.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 27,507 shares of company stock worth $601,131.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Perspecta by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 433,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after buying an additional 79,853 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 4th quarter valued at $591,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 4th quarter valued at $865,000.

Perspecta stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.95. Perspecta has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $29.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

