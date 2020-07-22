Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets reissued their neutral rating on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $314.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mastercard from $269.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Nomura restated a buy rating and set a $334.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $327.60.

Mastercard stock opened at $307.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $308.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $301.03 and a 200-day moving average of $291.41. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total transaction of $12,137,996.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,490,132.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.54, for a total value of $21,187,441.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,933,814 shares in the company, valued at $33,918,978,971.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 870,394 shares of company stock worth $262,005,387. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $2,754,179,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 637.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $859,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,542 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $549,597,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $53,522,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $829,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,440 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

