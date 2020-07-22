Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ACI. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.66.

NYSE ACI opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $71,398,336.02.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

