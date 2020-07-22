Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Benchmark

Benchmark cut shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OC. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Argus decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zelman & Associates cut Owens Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Owens Corning from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.38.

NYSE OC opened at $59.83 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $68.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.78 and a 200-day moving average of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,593,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,342,000 after buying an additional 183,081 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,958,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,625,000 after buying an additional 539,295 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,150,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,282,000 after buying an additional 658,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,886,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,220,000 after buying an additional 28,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,297,000 after buying an additional 23,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

