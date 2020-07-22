BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) Downgraded by HSBC to “Reduce”

HSBC downgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

BBAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get BBVA Banco Frances alerts:

NYSE:BBAR opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $823.07 million, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. BBVA Banco Frances has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $12.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.23). BBVA Banco Frances had a net margin of 26.83% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BBVA Banco Frances will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBAR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 5.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for BBVA Banco Frances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBVA Banco Frances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.