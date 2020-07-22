Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Evolent Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.55.

Evolent Health stock opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $12.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.68.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $247.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,569,000 after buying an additional 964,723 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after buying an additional 677,205 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 1,005,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 372,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,783,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,686,000 after buying an additional 292,880 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 747,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 214,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolent Health (EVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.