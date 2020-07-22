Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Great Elm Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:GECC opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05. Great Elm Capital has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $43.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 181.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Elm Capital will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.90%. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.46%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Great Elm Capital stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GECC) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.88% of Great Elm Capital worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

