Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Lowered to “Sell” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $5.50 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $6.50.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.47.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $11.82.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $416.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $211,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,376.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,168,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 214,168 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 96,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 32,847 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 377,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 63,733 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 11,786.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

