Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Upgraded by B. Riley to “Buy”

B. Riley upgraded shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $435.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $270.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LRCX. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $368.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $324.50.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $357.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $315.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.32. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $362.20. The company has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $3,527,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $3,676,617.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,376 shares of company stock valued at $19,055,754. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,627,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,249,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,429,000 after buying an additional 585,366 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 53,842.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 542,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,109,000 after buying an additional 541,116 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,112,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,970,000 after buying an additional 516,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 902,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,693,000 after buying an additional 264,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

