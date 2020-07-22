Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Insider Sells $36,903.65 in Stock

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) insider Ian Fier sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $36,903.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ian Fier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Ian Fier sold 6,756 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $203,693.40.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Ian Fier sold 1,818 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $56,467.08.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Ian Fier sold 1,314 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $40,878.54.

Shares of MNTA stock opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $39.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 994.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $53,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,036.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

