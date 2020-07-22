Andrew M. Saperstein Sells 28,846 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $1,516,145.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,227,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE MS opened at $52.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average is $45.27. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MS. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

